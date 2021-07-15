Marilyn Prowant

Marilyn Kay Mallott Prowant, 77, of Wallingford, passed away Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at her home.
She was born February 10, 1944, in Fostoria, Ohio, a daughter of the late Charles and Mary Lewallen.
Marilyn attended Trinity Baptist Church and was a lifelong homemaker. She enjoyed going to church, going to family reunions, watching her soaps, going to yard sales, picking berries, and spending time with her family.
Marilyn is survived by one son, Scott Prowant of Wallingford; two daughters, Debra Slaughterback of Wallingford, and Beth Kellick of Nashville, Tennessee; five brothers, Harold Lewallen, Don Mallott and Jim Lewallen, all of Fostoria, Ohio, Tom Latham of New Haven, Indiana, and Billy Lewallen of Tiffin, Ohio; eight sisters, Marg Blackwell of Augusta, Georgia, Mary Anne Shank and Barbara Hook, both of Fostoria, Ohio, Pat Plummer of Brandner, Ohio, Bonnie Yarian of Readington Shores, Florida, Betty Woodruff and Carolyn Thoman of Tiffin, Ohio, and Kathleen Ellis of Pasadena, Maryland; seven grandchildren, Ashley, Rachel, Summer, Isaiah, Hunter, Mackenzie, and Alec; and 12 great-grandchildren. She also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss her.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 38 years, John Walter Prowant; one son, Adam Prowant; two brothers, Harold Lewallen and Billy Lewallen; and three sisters, Marg Blackwell, Mary Anne Shank, and Kathleen Ellis.
At the family’s request there will be no visitation or service.
Tollesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Services is caring for all arrangements.