Marilyn Kay Niece, 55, of Wallingford, died unexpectedly Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at St. Claire Regional Medical Center in Morehead.
She was born in Rowan County February 29, 1964, a daughter of the late Alma Lorene Dyer Muse and Dennis Muse.
Marilyn was a homemaker and attended Bald Hill Christian Church.
She is survived by her husband of 37 years, John Niece Jr.; a son, John Dennis Niece and wife, Debbie; her daughter, Shonda L. Niece; her grandson, Brantley Dean Beatty; a brother, William Logan; her sister, Glenda Cord; her uncle and aunt, Billy and Betty Dyer; her aunt, Judy Rudd; and her nephew, Randy Cord and wife, Tosha.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by several aunts, uncles and other family members.
Services will be at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, March 31, 2019, at Boone-Nickell Funeral Home in Flemingsburg with Rev. Jim Porter officiating. Burial will be in Point Pleasant Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.