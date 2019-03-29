Headlines

Marilyn Niece

March 29, 2019
Marilyn Kay Niece, 55, of Wallingford, died unexpectedly Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at St. Claire Regional Medical Center in Morehead.

She was born in Rowan County February 29, 1964, a daughter of the late Alma Lorene Dyer Muse and Dennis Muse.

Marilyn was a homemaker and attended Bald Hill Christian Church.

She is survived by her husband of 37 years, John Niece Jr.; a son, John Dennis Niece and wife, Debbie; her daughter, Shonda L. Niece; her grandson, Brantley Dean Beatty; a brother, William Logan; her sister, Glenda Cord; her uncle and aunt, Billy and Betty Dyer; her aunt, Judy Rudd; and her nephew, Randy Cord and wife, Tosha.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by several aunts, uncles and other family members.

Services will be at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, March 31, 2019, at Boone-Nickell Funeral Home in Flemingsburg with Rev. Jim Porter officiating. Burial will be in Point Pleasant Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

