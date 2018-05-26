Marilyn Maxine Lancaster, 75, of Tollesboro, died Wednesday, May 23, 2018, at Maysville Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility.
She was the widow of Donald Phillip Lancaster who died Saturday, February 4, 2017. Mrs. Lancaster was a member of the Plainview Baptist Church and along with her late husband was the former owner and operator of L&L Auto Sales and Service.
She was born in Maysville on July 13, 1942, the daughter of the late Clifford Buck Baldwin and Alberta Gill Baldwin.
She is survived by her two sons, Don Lancaster (Donna) of May’s Lick and David Lancaster (Julie) of Tollesboro; one daughter, Cynthia Walriven (Monty) of Amelia, Ohio; six grandchildren, Darrin Lancaster (Marsha), Erin Dunlap (Eddie), Matthew Walriven (Ashley), Nicholas Walriven, Justin Lancaster and Brandon Lancaster; five great-grandchildren; three sisters, Ann Renchen, Florence Kinker and Jane Ross; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Besides her husband and her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Norma Nunamaker; and two brothers, Charles Baldwin and Harry Baldwin.
Services for Marilyn Lancaster will be at Knox and Brohters Funeral Home at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, May 26, 2018, with Rev. Phil Cropper officiating.
Burial will be in Maysville Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Darrin Lancaster, Justin Lancaster, Nicholas Walriven, Monty Walriven, Eddie Dunlap and Darren Renchen.
Memorials may be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation at www.parkinsons.org.