Marian F. Thoroughman, 89, of Stout, Ohio, a former Lewis County resident, passed away at Hill View Retirement Center in Portsmouth, Ohio.
She was born December 4, 1928, at Tollesboro, a daughter of the late Adrian and Panzzie Trumbo Highfield.
Survivors include her son, Michael (Marla) Thoroughman of Stout, Ohio; three grandchildren, Ashley (Carl) Adkins, Blake Thoroughman, and Cameron (Becca) Thoroughman; three great-grandchildren, Eddie Adkins, Colby Adkins, and Gavin Thoroughman; and several other family members and friends who will sadly miss her.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Willard “Woody” Russell Thoroughman, on May 2, 2001; and a son, Andrew Thoroughman.
Services will be at Noon Friday, January 26, 2018, at Roberson Funeral Home in South Shore. Burial will follow in Maysville Cemetery.
Friends may call one hour prior to services on Friday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be sent at www.robersonfuneral.com.