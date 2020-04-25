Margie Tumlin

Margie Hackworth Tumlin, 91, of Vanceburg, passed away Friday morning April 24, 2020, at the Care Center at Kenton Pointe in Maysville.
She was born November 11, 1928, in Lewis County, a daughter of the late David and Edna Kegley Hackworth.
Margie was a member of Heselton Baptist Church and was a lifelong homemaker. She enjoyed cooking, going to festivals, caring for her family, and gatherings during the holidays.
Margie is survived by four sons, Jackie Tumlin, Douglas Tumlin, and Kenny Tumlin, all of Salt Lick, and Franklin Tumlin of Nashtown; one daughter, Janet McCormick of Tollesboro; one sister, Bernice Ruark of Charters; nine grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren. She also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss her.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley Wilbur Tumlin; one son, Robert Dean Tumlin; one infant brother; a daughter-in-law, Olive Tumlin; and a son-in-law, Beuford McCormick.
Due to COVID-19 requirements set forth by Governor Andy Beshear, a private graveside service will be in Hillcrest Garden of Memories with Bro. Phil Cropper and Bro. Patrick Tumlin officiating.
Tollesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Service is caring for all arrangements.
Margie’s grandchildren will serve as pallbearers.