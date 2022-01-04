Man charged in Christmas incident at school

A man who lives near Laurel Elementary School has been charged in connection with breaking into the facility on Christmas Day and discharging a firearm while there.
Sheriff Johnny Bivens said the alleged incident happened on the night of December 25 when his office was dispatched to a residence on KY 59 near the school on reports that someone was attempting to break into a residence.
He said while he and deputies were traveling to the area, the caller advised the subject had left the residence and went toward the elementary school building and added the caller reported they thought they heard a gunshot.
Bivens said he arrived at Laurel Elementary School and found that a window had been busted out and someone had gained entry.
Bivens said he located the suspect, Derek McDavid, 51, at a short distance from the school at his residence and took him into custody.