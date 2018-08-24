Man arrested following chase in stolen auto

A West Portsmouth Ohio man was arrested and charged following the pursuit of a stolen vehicle that ended on Montgomery Road.
Sheriff Johnny Bivens said he and Deputy Matt Ross were dispatched to the AA Highway near Garrison early Thursday afternoon in regards to a stolen vehicle.
Bivens said a black Dodge Charger had been reported stolen from Greenup County and was reported to be traveling on the AA Highway and had just turned onto Montgomery Road.
Bivens said he and Ross caught up with the vehicle on Montgomery Road and observed it operating on three wheels and in an extremely dangerous manner.
When Bivens and Ross attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver accelerated and continued south on Montgomery Road.
He said the vehicle then stopped and it first appeared the driver was going to exit the vehicle when the vehicle’s door suddenly closed and the auto began traveled backwards, colliding with Bivens’ cruiser.
Bivens said he then made the decision to attempt to disable the vehicle and began pushing it with his vehicle in an attempt to get the auto off of the roadway and end a dangerous situation.
Bivens said he was able to push the vehicle off of the right side of the roadway where the driver then exited the vehicle.
As Ross confronted the suspect, he attempted to strike Ross, Bivens said.
Ross then subdued the suspect, handcuffed him and placed him under arrest.
Bivens said the suspect stated several times that he had a gun and was asking to be shot by deputies but no firearm was located.
Bivens said Terry L. Reed II, 31, of West Portsmouth, Ohio, was arrested and charged with receiving stolen property over $10,000, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree fleeing and evading police, first-degree criminal mischief, and resisting arrest.
Reed was lodged in the Lewis County Detention Center on the charges.
Bivens said additional charges will be filed out of Greenup County as well as Lewis County.