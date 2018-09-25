Retired Air Force Lieutenant Colonel Malcolm Wayne Roe, 71, of Troy, Ill., born November 18, 1946, passed away suddenly Saturday morning, September 22, 2018, surrounded by his church friends, while attending his bi-weekly men’s Bible study group.
The oldest of five children, Wayne grew up on a tobacco farm in Lewis County, graduating from Lewis County High School in 1964. After a brief employment, he enlisted in the Air Force and served as an electrical radar systems technician on F-4s. He returned to college and earned his radio-television degree from Morehead State University, where he met his future bride, Jo Ella Hunter, while they both worked in the production of a college radio show. He rejoined the Air Force in 1974, and was a Radar Navigator on the B-52, retiring in 1996. He further worked for SRA, teaching military applications until his final retirement two years ago. Wayne earned multiple master’s degrees and was a life-long learner. His faith was always important to him, serving as an elder at base chapels and teaching Sunday School for over 40 years. He and Jo found a church home at First Baptist Church O’Fallon where Wayne continued sharing his faith and knowledge with others.
Wayne was a Cardinals fan, had an enjoyable sense of humor and was the ultimate in Dad jokes. He was a strong and influential father and was a dedicated husband. After retiring, he enjoyed RV-ing with Jo and was always on the hunt for the “other side of the mountain.”
Wayne was preceded in death by his parents Malcolm and Mary June, nee Taylor, Roe; and a sister Amanda Lang.
Surviving are his wife Jo Ella Roe of Troy; his three sons, of whom he was very proud, Capt. Adam (Jerianne) Roe, (Chaplain, USAF) of Holloman AFB, N.M.; Jarod (Brandi) Roe of Sherman Oaks, Calif., and Drew Roe of Cottonwood Heights, Utah.; three grandsons Ethan, Evan, and Eric; brothers John (Karen) Roe and Mitch (Shirley) Roe, sister Mary Eenie Burkeroe, uncle Bob (Glenna) Taylor, and brother-in-law Tom Lang.
In lieu of flowers, and due to Wayne’s love of athletics, memorials are requested to First Baptist Academy Sports Programs, c/o FBC O’Fallon.
Visitation: Friends may call 4 – 8 p.m. Thursday, September 27, 2018, at First Baptist Church O’Fallon, 1111 E. Highway 50, O’Fallon, Ill., and after 10:00 a.m. Friday, September 28, 2018, at the church.
Funeral Service: 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 28, 2018, at the church, with Rev. Dr. Doug Munton, Pastor Skip Leininger, and Pastor Tom Dawson officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.