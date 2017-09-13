Malcolm Fyffe, 84, of Vanceburg, died Sunday, September 10, 2017, after an extended illness.
Malcolm was born in Denver, Ohio, April 6, 1933, to the late John W. and Virginia Thompson Fyffe. He was a handyman and worked at various jobs throughout his life. He was of the Pentecostal faith and attended Slate Hollow Church of the First Born in Vanceburg.
Survivors include a sister, Nellie Mae Ross of Chillicothe, Ohio; two brothers, Samuel Fyffe and Joseph Fyffe, both of Chillicothe, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews. Many others survive who will mourn his passing.
In addition to his his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Frankie Miller Campbell, in 1996.
There will be no public visitation or services.
Gaydos Funeral Home in Vanceburg is caring for arrangements.
