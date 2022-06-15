Maggie Mae Carver

Maggie Mae Botkins Carver, 85, of Vanceburg, formerly of Garrison, entered her eternal life peacefully on Monday, June 13, 2022, at her home. Her children were by her side.
She was born at Emerson on February 2, 1937, a daughter of the late Roy and Belle Riley Zornes.
Maggie was retired from Vanceburg Rehabilitation and Care where she worked in housekeeping. She was a strong Christian and loved the Lord. She was a member Grace Baptist Church in Garrison. Maggie enjoyed attending church, reading her Bible, working in her flowers, cooking for her family, drinking coffee with friends at Garrison Shortstop, shopping with her daughters, and spending time with her family. She opened her home and heart up to anyone who was in need. Maggie never met a stranger.
Survivors include two daughters, Debbie (Bill) Dummitt of Garrison and Veronica Applegate (Steven Breeze) of Tollesboro; one son, James (Jessie) Botkins of Tollesboro; one sister, Minnie Yates of Vanceburg; one brother, Lon Zornes of Emerson; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; a special great-grandson who also served as her caregiver, Evan Horsley; and her caregivers, Taylor Fraley and Lisa Dyer. Maggie also leaves behind several nieces, nephews, and many friends who will mourn her passing.
In addition to her parents, Maggie was preceded in death by her first husband and the father of her children, James “Jim” Botkins; one daughter, Patty Madden; one grandson, Joe Dummitt; four sisters, Ruth Thompson, Hazel Williamson, Merle Bloomfield, and Ethel Morgan; and two brothers, Homer Zornes and Willard Zornes.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 17, 2022, at Globe Family Funeral Chapel in Garrison with Bro. David Hickerson and Bro. Brad Stone officiating. Burial will follow in Lewis County Memory Gardens at Black Oak.
Friends may visit from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Thursday, June 16, 2022, and after 9:00 a.m. Friday at Globe Family Funeral Chapel in Garrison.
Pallbearers will be James Botkins, Tim Madden, Wes Madden, Chad Horsey, Dylan Botkins, and Daniel Stamper.
