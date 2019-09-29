Lucille Justice

Lucille Mobley Justice, 95, of Goddard, passed away Friday, September 27, 2019, at Maysville Nursing and Rehabilitation. She was surrounded by her family.
Born in Carter County January 29, 1924, she was a daughter of the late Clyde and Gertrude Whitt Mobley.
Lucille had worked for Randall’s, Fleming County Hospital, a sewing factory in Olive Hill, Morehead Treatment Center, and as an Avon area manager. She was a member of Goddard Methodist Church.
Lucille is survived by nine of her ten children, Charlotte (Norman) Fraley of Quincy, Johnnie (Loretta) Justice of Clearfield, Bill (April) Justice of Spring Hill, Forida, Andrew (Brenda) Justice of Olive Hill, Danny Justice of Goddard, Shirley Price of Flemingsburg, Marcella (Lewis) Simmons of Flemingsburg, Maranna (Larry) Skaggs of Flemingsburg, and Patty Fooks of Maysville; her siblings, Raymond (Imogene) Mobley of Grove City, Ohio, Glen Mobley of Olive Hill, Arlene Mobley Carroll of Phoenix, Arizona, and Dewayne (Loverta) Mobley of Olive Hill; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Lucille was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Justice; and a son, Joel Allen Justice.
Graveside services will be 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at Whitt Cemetery in Carter County. Her son, Bro. Andrew Justice, will be officiating.
Visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Monday, September 30, 2019, at Boone-Nickell Funeral Home in Flemingsburg.
Expressions of sympathy are suggested to the charity of one’s choice.
