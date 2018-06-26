Lucille Trumbo Applegate, 83, of Foxport, widow of Charles E. “Buster” Applegate, passed away Friday, June 22, 2018, at Hospice of Hope Care Center at Kenton Pointe in Maysville.
She was born at Tollesboro January 21, 1935, a daughter of the late JB And Callie Mae Butler Trumbo.
A member of Tollesboro Christian Church, Lucille was a lifelong farmer and enjoyed growing her vegetables. She also enjoyed traveling, crocheting, and playing a good game of Rummy. She was an avid UK basketball fan and enjoyed being with her grandchildren.
Lucille is survived by her son, Timmy (Christina) Applegate; grandchildren, Amy (Gary) Corns, Jennifer Nicole Applegate, Carmen Marie Applegate, Katie Dawn Applegate, Tiffany Brooke Applegate, and Sofia Grace Applegate, and Roger Keaton; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services will be 11:00 am Tuesday, July 3, 2018, at Tollesboro Christian Church officiated by Bro. Layne Wagner and Bro. Kirby Wright.
Visitation will be 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 pm Monday, July 2, 2018, at Tollesboro Christian Church. Burial will be in Mt. Tabor Cemetery at Ribolt.
Active pallbearers will be Scotty James Giffitt, Gary Corns, Keith Baldwin, Steve Peterson, Kirby Wright, Dale Corns, Bobby Eckler, and Billy Fisher. Honorary pallbearers will be Mark Bessenbacher, and Johnny James.
Memorials are suggested to Tollesboro Christian Church, 3684 KY-10, Tollesboro, KY 41189.
Funeral arrangements are in care of Carpenter-Fritz & Vice Funeral Home in Flemingsburg.