Lowell Toller

Lowell “Buck” Toller Sr., 80, of Vanceburg, passed away Thursday morning, February 17, 2022, at St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington.
Buck, as he was known by family and friends, was born in Lewis County on November 2, 1941, to the late Burl and Agnes Pollitt Toller.
Lowell recently joined the Christian faith. He retired from being a riverboat captain after 38 years of service. He enjoyed being outdoors, working on chainsaws and lawnmowers, checking out eBay, watching the news, and spending time with family.
Left to cherish Lowell’s memories are his wife of 61 years, Patty Flinders Toller of Vanceburg; one son, Lowell (Vicki) Toller Jr. of Wilmington, Ohio; one daughter, Cindy (Robert) McKee of Vanceburg; one granddaughter, Amber (Phillip) Hesselbrock of Cincinnati, Ohio; three great-grandchildren, James, Elijah, and Leah Hesselbrock; two brothers, Floyd Toller of Vanceburg and Charlie Toller of Tollesboro; and three sisters, Bessie Kilbreth of Flemingsburg, Mary Lou Foster of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Brenda Hollar of Wallingford. He also leaves many other family members and friends who will mourn his passing.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by five brothers, Lloyd Toller, Dale Mackey, Earl Toller, Burl Toller Jr., and Doug Toller; four sisters, Lena Wells Toller, Robin Toller, Juanita Hilton, and Jewell Lawson.
Visitation was held Monday, February 21, 2022, from 1:00 p.m. till 2:00 p.m. at Gaydos Funeral Home, 159 2nd Street, Vanceburg, Kentucky 41179.
Graveside services were held at 2:00 p.m. at Lewis County Memory Gardens in Black Oak with Bro. John Byard officiating. Burial followed.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gaydosfh.com.