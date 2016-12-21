Headlines

December 21, 2016
Lowell C. Carver, 80, of Quincy, passed away Tuesday, December 20, 2016, at Southern Ohio Medical Center in Portsmouth, Ohio.

He was born June 2, 1936, in Lewis County, a son of the late George W. Carver and Dorothy L. Carter Carver.

Survivors include his wife, Peggy Kennedy Carver; three sons, Lowell “Lonnie” Carver of Quincy, Shannon L. Carver of Portsmouth, Ohio and Damon “DJ” Carver of Quincy; four brothers, David
Carver of South Portsmouth, Bob Carver of Quincy, Gary Carver of Quincy, and Melvin Carver of Garrison; four sisters, Catheryn Davis of Vanceburg; Edna Bloomfield and Marcella Cabell, both of Quincy, and Wanda Pruitt of Garrison; three grandsons, Jarred Carver, Jordan Carver and Jacob
Carver; and one granddaughter, Alexanderia Carver.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother, Norman Carver.

Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, December 22, 2016, at Roberson Funeral Home in South Shore with Rev. Finley Surgener, officiating. Burial will follow in Crystal Dawn Cemetery at Quincy.

Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until the service hour Thursday at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent at robersonfuneral.com.

