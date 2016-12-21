Lowell C. Carver, 80, of Quincy, passed away Tuesday, December 20, 2016, at Southern Ohio Medical Center in Portsmouth, Ohio.
He was born June 2, 1936, in Lewis County, a son of the late George W. Carver and Dorothy L. Carter Carver.
Survivors include his wife, Peggy Kennedy Carver; three sons, Lowell “Lonnie” Carver of Quincy, Shannon L. Carver of Portsmouth, Ohio and Damon “DJ” Carver of Quincy; four brothers, David
Carver of South Portsmouth, Bob Carver of Quincy, Gary Carver of Quincy, and Melvin Carver of Garrison; four sisters, Catheryn Davis of Vanceburg; Edna Bloomfield and Marcella Cabell, both of Quincy, and Wanda Pruitt of Garrison; three grandsons, Jarred Carver, Jordan Carver and Jacob
Carver; and one granddaughter, Alexanderia Carver.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother, Norman Carver.
Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, December 22, 2016, at Roberson Funeral Home in South Shore with Rev. Finley Surgener, officiating. Burial will follow in Crystal Dawn Cemetery at Quincy.
Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until the service hour Thursday at the funeral home.
