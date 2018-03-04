Lovell Nolen, 89, of Vanceburg, passed away Friday morning, March 2, 2018, at his home.
He was born May 26, 1928, in Lewis County, a son of the late Martin and Rhoda Nolen Nolen.
Lovell was a member of Nolen Pentecostal Church of God and worked until his retirement for Monroe Steel in Bucyrus, Ohio. He loved being outdoors, gardening, planting trees, farming and spending time with his family.
Lovell is survived by three sons and two daughters-in-law, Lovell Nolen Jr. and Mable, Mike E. Nolen and Kathy, and Paul Nolen and Renee Evans, all of Vanceburg; one daughter, Elizabeth Rickett and Jeff Collier of Garrison; 11 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; one brother, Elwood Nolen of Bucyrus, Ohio; and two sisters and one brother-in-law, Parthena Buckner of Emerson, and Kathleen Lightner of Vanceburg. He also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss him.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Criss Ann Smith; six brothers, Jimmy Nolen, Mason Nolen, Russell Nolen, Leroy Nolen, Ted Nolen, and Bertram Nolen; and one sister, Nellie Buckner.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Sunday, March 4, 2018, at Dickerson Funeral Home in Vanceburg with Bro. Tony Corns officiating. Burial will follow in Nolen Cemetery.
Friends may visit from Noon until 1:00 p.m. Sunday, March 4, 2018, at Dickerson Funeral Home, 110 West Second Street in Vanceburg.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.