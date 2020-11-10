Lovell Moore

Lovell W. Moore, 72, of Vanceburg, passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020, at Southern Ohio Medical Center Hospice in Portsmouth, Ohio, following an extended illness.
Lovell was born in Lewis County May 25, 1948, a son of the late Dempsey and Ella Ruckel Moore. He was a self-employed mechanic. He loved to go to tractor pulls and fish in his spare time. Lovell attended Southern Manor Baptist Church in Vanceburg.
Survivors include a niece, Nina (Kippie) Clark of Garrison, and two nephews, Rodney (Janet) Thompson of Vanceburg, and Delbert Moore of North Carolina. Several cousins, and other family members also survive who will mourn his passing.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Christine Cassidy, and two brothers, Ronald Moore and George Moore.
Pallbearers will be Kippie Clark Jr., Rodney Moore, Matt Atkins, Joe Dunigan, Brandon Hughes, and Johnathan Thompson.
Graveside services will be at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 11, 2020, in Webster Cemetery with Bro. Arthur Moore officiating.
Gaydos Funeral Home in Vanceburg is in charge of arrangements.