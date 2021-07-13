Loretta Hamlin

Loretta Mae Carrington Hamlin, 76, of Vanceburg, passed away Saturday, July 10, 2021, at her home.
She was born September 12, 1944, in Lewis County, a daughter of the late Ruby Frances Corns Carrington.
Loretta owned and operated The Quilting Place in Mt. Orab, Ohio, until her retirement, where she designed and made “authentic” Hawaiian cushions, wall hangings, and quilts for various shops in Honolulu, Hawaii. She enjoyed sewing, reading, gardening, collecting sewing machines, and spending time with her family.
Loretta is survived by her husband of 56 years, Douglas “Mickey” Hamlin; two daughters, Trenda Caiazzo (Luke III) of West Union, Ohio, and Kylie Hamlin of Anderson, Ohio; one brother, Dwight Carrington (Rhenda) of Vanceburg; one sister, Connie Smith of Vanceburg; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. She also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss her. We love you, mom and you will be missed for the rest of our days.
In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Mitchell Ray Carrington, Leon Carrington and Glendale Carrington.
A graveside service will be at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, July 15, 2021, in Mt. Tabor Cemetery at Ribolt with Bro. Tony Corns officiating.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.