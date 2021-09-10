Loretta Bevins

Loretta McDaniel Bevins, 54, of Tollesboro, passed away Tuesday, September 7, 2021, as the result of injuries sustained in a motor vehicle collision.
She was born February 3, 1967, in Carter County, a daughter of Jessie and Nancy Griffith McDaniel of Tollesboro.
In addition to her parents, Loretta is survived by two sons, Jeremy Bevins (Shawna) of Flemingsburg, and Jonathan Bevins (Jennifer) of Vanceburg; and one daughter, Susan Bevins of Vanceburg. A host of other family members and friends also survive who will sadly mourn her passing.
Arrangements are incomplete at Tollesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.globefamilyfc.com.