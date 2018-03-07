Lorene Ruark, 76, of Wallingford, died Monday, March 5, 2018, at Maysville Nursing and Rehabilitation.
Lorene was a member of Oak Ridge Baptist Church for more than 70 years and had owned and operated Crawford’s Grocery. She was the widow of Wendell Ruark who died April 28, 2012.
Lorene was born in Lewis County June 25, 1941, a daughter of the late Norman and Kathryn King Crawford.
She is survived by her two sons, Mark Ruark (Patricia) of Wallingford, and Gerald Ruark (Peggy) of Aberdeen, Ohio; seven grandchildren, Wesley Ruark, AJ Natale (Shannon), Sarah Bowers, Kaitlyn Ruark, Joshua Ruark (Erica), Ashley Lake (Peter) and Chelsey Ruark; and seven great-grandchildren, Timothy Ruark, Samantha Ruark, Rachael Bowers, Josiah Ruark, Olivia Ruark, Lilly Lake and Seamus Lake.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two sons, Timothy Ruark and Marcus Leon Ruark; a brother, Larry Crawford; and two sisters, her twin, Irene Crawford, who died in infancy, and Virginia Beckett.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, March 8, 2018, at Oak Ridge Baptist Church with Rev. David Hickerson officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Ridge Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 7, 2018, at Knox and Brothers Funeral Home in Maysville, and on Thursday from 11:00 a.m. until the hour of services at Oak Ridge Baptist Church.
