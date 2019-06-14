Loraine Kennedy Hord, 87, of Tollesboro, passed away Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at Maysville Nursing and Rehabilitation.
Born in Lewis County March 7, 1932, she was a daughter of the late Grantford and Carrie Brown Kennedy.
Mrs. Hord graduated Tollesboro High School and attended Morehead University. She was a homemaker and a farmer’s wife, and attended Galilee Christian Church.
She is survived by her daughters, Beverly (Gary) Cooper and Brenda (Keith) Kirkland of Flemingsburg; her son, Johnny (Rhonda) Hord of Tollesboro; her daughter-in-law, Kim Hord of Tollesboro; and her sister, Marjorie Kennedy of Maysville. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Madeline Logan; and her brother-in-law, Harold (Elizabeth) Hord.
She was grandmother to Lori Cooper Saunders, Dayna Cooper Brown, Kari Kirkland Thacker, Katie Kirkland Finley, Jessica Hord Harper, Amanda Hord Fogleman, Bryan Hord, and Robbie Hord. She was a great-grandmother to Jonathon Saunders, Jordan Saunders, Dylan Brown, Corbin Thacker, Cohen Thacker, Bentley Hord and Tripp Hord.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene David Hord; her son, David Hord; and her siblings, James Kennedy, Lucille Stout and Oren Kennedy.
Services will be at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, June 15, at Boone-Nickell Funeral Home in Flemingsburg with Bro. Phil Cropper officiating.
Mrs. Hord will be laid to rest in Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m., Saturday, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Hospice of Hope, 909 Kenton Station Drive, Maysville, KY 41056; the Fleming County Covered Bridge Museum, PO Box 12, Flemingsburg, KY 41041; and/or the Fleming County Backpack Program, C/O Fleming County Cooperative Extension, PO Box 192, Flemingsburg, KY 41041.
Friends may offer online condolences at www.boonenickellfuneralhome.com.