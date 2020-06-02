Lois Taylor

Lois A. Taylor, 77, of Vanceburg, passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Meadowview Regional Medical Center in Maysville.
Lois was born June 23, 1942, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late DeWitt Denny and Helen Marie Phillips.
Lois was a homemaker. She loved raising her children and grandchildren, reading, gardening, and restoring antiques. She served as a volunteer for the Vanceburg Depot Museum
Survivors include her son and his companion, Leigh Taylor and Joni Pugh of Vanceburg; two grandchildren, Anna (Johnny) Furtado and Patrick Taylor; one great-granddaughter, Eliana Rose; and her best friends, Candy Dummitt and Cindy Corey.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Taylor in May 2019; a son, Edward L. Taylor III; one sister, Dolly; and one brother, Billy.
There will be a private service with burial in Lewis County Memory Gardens at Black Oak.
Gaydos Funeral Home in Vanceburg is caring for arrangements.
