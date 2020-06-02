Headlines

Obituaries

Lois Taylor

Dennis K Brown

Lois Taylor

Lois A. Taylor, 77, of Vanceburg, passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Meadowview Regional Medical Center in Maysville.

Lois was born June 23, 1942, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late DeWitt Denny and Helen Marie Phillips.

Lois was a homemaker. She loved raising her children and grandchildren, reading, gardening, and restoring antiques. She served as a volunteer for the Vanceburg Depot Museum

Survivors include her son and his companion, Leigh Taylor and Joni Pugh of Vanceburg; two grandchildren, Anna (Johnny) Furtado and Patrick Taylor; one great-granddaughter, Eliana Rose; and her best friends, Candy Dummitt and Cindy Corey.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Taylor in May 2019; a son, Edward L. Taylor III; one sister, Dolly; and one brother, Billy.

There will be a private service with burial in Lewis County Memory Gardens at Black Oak.

Gaydos Funeral Home in Vanceburg is caring for arrangements.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gaydosfh.com.

,
Obituaries