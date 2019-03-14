Lois A. Jennings, 65, of Vanceburg, went to be with her Lord and Savior Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at SOMC Hospice in Portsmouth, Ohio, after an extended illness.
Lois was born in Lewis County April 17, 1953, to the late Otis and Sarah McGlone Cooper. She graduated from Berea College with her bachelor’s degree in education and earned her master’s degree from Morehead State University. She was an educator in the Lewis County School District for 27 years until her retirement.
Lois was an avid Bible reader and was a strong Christian woman. She liked reading, art, and enjoying her flowers. She was a member of Trace Fork Christian Holiness Church.
Survivors include her husband, Daniel Jennings of Vanceburg; a son, Jeremy (Hope) Bucher Jennings of Greenup; a sister, Sharon K. Cooper of Vanceburg; and a brother, Roger (Delores) Cooper of Vanceburg.
Several nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive who will mourn her passing.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her mother-in-law, Norma Armstrong.
Services will be at Noon Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Trace Fork Christian Holiness Church with Bro. Terry Cooper officiating.
Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until the hour of services Saturday at the church.
Gaydos Funeral Home in Vanceburg is caring for arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to SOMC Hospice Center, 2203 25th Street, Portsmouth, OH 45662.
