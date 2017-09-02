Local effort will help Hurricane Harvey victims

A local relief effort is underway to assist those affected by Hurricane Harvey in Texas.
Judge Executive Todd Ruckel said the county is joining the Black Oak Fire Department and others in the community to collect items that will be taken and distributed to help the people who were affected by the hurricane.
Ruckel said Black Oak Fire Chief Curtis Brewer and Tim Scott will be donating the use of a tractor/trailer as well as expenses in getting the donated items to Texas residents in need.
“The county will be assisting in collecting the items for this effort,” Ruckel said. “We appreciate and support the efforts of the Black Oak Fire Department and the citizens of Lewis County in this worthwhile humanitarian effort.”
“Folks in other communities have provided Lewis County families with assistance in the past and I’m certain they will do it again if the need arises,” Ruckel said.
“The devastation is widespread and many people are without basic necessities during this time,” Ruckel said. “I would like to take this opportunity to ask our residents to contribute to this effort with a donation to help those who have lost so much as a result of this disaster.”
The items being collected include hygiene products, drinking water, cleaning supplies, blankets, non-perishable foods, clothing and shoes. Infant and baby items including diapers and formula will also be accepted.
Ruckel said when the trailer is filled it will be taken to a Texas location where the items will be distributed to those in need.
Those wishing to help with monetary assistance are asked to contact the American Red Cross at 1-800-RED-CROSS.
Ruckel said volunteers will be at the Black Oak Fire Station beginning at 8:00 a.m. Monday to accept donations.
Donations may also be left at the Lewis County Courthouse at 112 Second Street in Vanceburg beginning at 8:00 a.m. Tuesday.
To schedule a time to leave a donation at the Black Oak Fire Station or Lewis County Fire Station, call Kellie Scott at 606-541-6027; Rocky Scott at 606-541-6102; Aaron Gilbert at 606-541-0126; or Mark Riley at 606-541-3038.