Elizabeth “Lizzie” Duff, 103, of Vanceburg, passed away Thursday, August 26, 2021, at Vanceburg Rehabilitation and Care.
Lizzie was born at Hazard June 10, 1918, a daughter of the late Green and Susie Baker Campbell. She was a lifelong homemaker. She loved quilting and working in her garden, and especially enjoyed being with her grandchildren. She attended Blankenship Christian Holiness Church and was a member of Happy Freewill Baptist Church in Perry County.
Left to cherish Lizzie’s memories are a daughter, Betty Bloomfield of Vanceburg; a son, Everett (Joyce) Duff of Vanceburg; a brother, Tolbert Campbell of Perry County; seven grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ewell Duff, in 2007; a son; Arlie Duff; a daughter, Alline Campbell; sox sisters, Maude Couch, Mallie Colwell, Vicie Oliver, Chloe Stidham, Pauline Dobson, and May Hoskins; nine brothers, Jess Campbell, Wayne Campbell, Bige Campbell, Hiram Campbell, Charlie Campbell, Rufus Campbell, Sewell Campbell, Sherman Campbell, and Jimmie Campbell.
A graveside service will be at 1:00 p.m. Monday, August 30, 2021, in Lewis County Memory Gardens at Black Oak with Bro. John Lewis officiating. Burial will follow.
Grandchildren will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Vanceburg Christian Baptist Church or any local food bank.
Gaydos Funeral Home in Vanceburg is caring for all arrangements.
