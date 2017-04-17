Lisa D. Meadows, 45, of Vanceburg, passed away Sunday, April 16, 2017, at Inpatient Hospice Center in Portsmouth, Ohio, after a brief illness. Her loving family was at her side.
Lisa was born at Maysville September 15, 1971, to Marjorie Chinn and the late Earl J. Lykins.
She was 1989 graduate of Lewis County High School. She then furthered her education and graduated from Maysville Community and Technical College in 2000 as a Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN).
Lisa had worked for Vanceburg Rehabilitation and Health Care Center for the past 17 years. It was there where she pursued her passion and love of taking care of others. Lisa loved to read and enjoyed listening to all types of music. She also loved to spend time with her granddaughter, Abigail, whom she adored.
In addition to her mother, who resides at Vanceburg, survivors include her two daughters, Ashleigh Ruark and Kristen Meadows, both of Vanceburg; her granddaughter, Abigail Ruark of Vanceburg; two sisters, Kathy Heater and Jackie (Michael) Howard, both of Vanceburg; and three brothers, Michael (Vickie) Lykins, Ronald (Rita) Lykins, and Dusty (Lynn) Lykins, all of Vanceburg. Numerous nieces and nephews, who will mourn her passing, also survive.
In addition to her father, she was predeceased by a brother, Donald Lykins; and a sister, Rebecca Stafford.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, April 20, 2017, at Gaydos Funeral Home with Bro. Travis Cooper officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Ridge Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 19, 2017, and from 8:00 a.m. until the service hour Thursday at Gaydos Funeral Home, 159 Second Street in Vanceburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the charity of your choice.
Condolences may be sent at www.gaydosfh.com.