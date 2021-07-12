Lions Club Fair kicks-off Friday

The 64th edition of the annual Tollesboro Lions Club Fair gets underway Friday and will continue through July 24 at the Lions Club Fairgrounds.
The annual event will open with a tug tractor pull at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, and a Rocky Mountain horse show will get underway across the fairgrounds at 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s events (July 17) include a run/walk, hosted by the David Iery Foundation, at 8:00 a.m. with a tug tractor pull at 7:00 p.m. and walking horse show set for 7:30 p.m.
On Sunday, July 18, the Tollesboro Lions Fair Parade begins from the fairgrounds at 2:00 p.m.
Several events are scheduled for 7:00 p.m. Monday, July 19, including the demolition derby, 3D archery, and the youth sheep and goat show.
On Tuesday the floral hall will be open for entries at noon and will open to the public at 6:00 p.m. The baby show will begin at 6:00 p.m. Semi-truck drag racing, straight rhythm racing, and hog show will all get underway at 7:00 p.m. and the Cutie Pie contest will start at 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s events will begin at 5:00 p.m. with a dairy show while the three-on-three basketball tournament begins at 6:00 p.m. The garden tractor pull at 6:30 p.m., Toddler Show at 7:00 p.m., truck and car dirt drag racing at 7:00 p.m., and the Little Miss and Mr. Pageant beginning at 8:00 p.m.
On Thursday (July 22), a special ride event will begin at 11:00 a.m. and the steer show will start at 6:00 p.m., ATV drag racing at 6:30 p.m., the mule/pony tug pull and wrestling start at 7:00 p.m. and the Lion’s Queen Pageant will each start at 7:30 p.m. The beef show will begin at 8:00 p.m.
Friday’s events, on July 23, include a Battle of the Bluegrass pull at 7:00 p.m. with a mud sling at 7:30 p.m. The Miss Teen Pageant begins at 7:00 p.m. and the Miss Pre-Teen Pageant will begin at 8:00 p.m.
The 2021 edition of the Lions Club Fair will continue through Saturday with the Lucas Pro Pulling League beginning at 7:00 p.m., and the mud sling (continued from Friday) will start at 7:00 p.m.
The Lewis County Health Department will be hosting a COVID Vaccine Clinic at the fairgrounds on Wednesday and Thursday evenings (July 21 and 22) offering all three vaccines.
The Lions Club Fairgrounds is located between the AA Highway and Ky. Rt. 10 in Tollesboro.
Gate admission is $5 for Friday, July 16, and Saturday, July 17, and $10 for Monday, July 19 through Saturday, July 24 (midway rides included). There is no admission charge for children age three and under. There is no charge for parking.
Bracelets for rides will be $5 for children age three and under.
Farm Bureau Night is Wednesday, July 21, when admission is $10 per carload, rides included.