Lions and Lady Lions in first round tourney action tonight

The 63rd District girls and boys basketball tournament will continue with the first round this evening.
Greenup County vs Lewis County girls will be Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. Russell vs Lewis County boys will start at about 8:00 p.m.
The girls championship will be at 7:00 p.m. Thursday and the boys championship game will be at 7:00 p.m. Friday.
Monday Night First Round
Girls, Russell – 54 and Raceland – 21
Boys, Greenup County – 59 and Raceland – 56
All games are being played at Raceland-Worthington High School.
Our friends at the Greenup Beacon will be streaming live video at http://www.ustream.tv/channel/the-greenup-beacon.
Gary Kidwell and Mike Edington will be calling the games on WKKS 104.9 FM and we’ll be streaming that feed live at http://www.wkksradio.com/live-streaming and http://www.lewiscountyherald.com/lions-sports-on-wkks.