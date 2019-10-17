Linda Rickett

Linda L. Rickett, 56, of Vanceburg, passed away Tuesday October 15, 2019, at Southern Ohio Medical Center in Portsmouth, Ohio.
Linda was born February 14, 1963, in Lewis County, a daughter of Celia Ann Butler and the late Shelby Earl Armstrong.
She was a CNA for Vanceburg Rehabilitation and Care, and had worked for US Shoe and Green Tokai. Fishing was her passion. She was of the Christian faith and adored her grandchildren and loved watching them play sports. She never missed any of their games.
In addition to her mother who resides at Vanceburg, left to cherish her memory are a daughter Penny (Aaron) Gilbert of Vanceburg; a son, Bobby (Kasey) Armstrong of Vanceburg; a sister, Brenda (Allen) Flinders of Vanceburg; her brothers, Donald (Tammy) Armstrong and Ronald (Kelly) Armstrong of Vanceburg, and Clinton (Becky) Armstrong of Manchester, Ohio; and five grandchildren, Katlyn, Natalee, Jordan, Jayden, and Alaina.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her husband, Henry O. Rickett; and a brother, David Armstrong.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Gaydos Funeral Home, 159 Second Street in Vanceburg, with Bro. Joe Watson officiating. Burial will follow in Morgan Cemetery at Head of Grassy.
Friends may call from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Friday, October 18, 2019, and from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services Saturday.
Pallbearers will be Ronald Armstrong, Donald Armstrong, Stuart Schwendeman, Cody Armstrong, Shelby Rickett, Terrence Armstrong, and Curtis Brewer.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gaydosfh.com.