Linda Agin

Linda L. Agin, 74, of Bucyrus, Ohio, passed away on Monday, July 18, 2022, following a battle with cancer.
Linda was born February 2, 1948, in Vanceburg, to the late Adrian and Alma (Rankins) Griffitt.
Linda worked for several years at Checkmate and also spent time babysitting. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, and spending time with her kids and grandkids.
Linda is survived by daughter, Marla (Andy) Butler of Bucyrus; grandchildren, Kayla (Shawn Kelly) Pierce, Brooke, Madison, and Bryce Butler; great-grandchildren, Dallas and Allison Kelly; brother, Roger (Teresa) Griffitt of Vanceburg; sisters, Brenda Quick of Wheelersburg, Ohio, and Debbie Coldiron of Lewis County; sister-in-law, Evelyn Griffitt; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was married September 2, 1995, to Emmett Michael Agin, who preceded her in death on April 16, 2019. She was also preceded in death by daughter, Rhonda Hunt; grandson, Dylan Hunt; brother, Adrian Griffitt Jr.; and sister, Donna Coffey.
Services were held on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at Munz-Pirnstill Funeral Home in Bucyrus with Rev. Carl Angel officiating. Burial followed in Oakwood Cemetery.