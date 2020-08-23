Lillie Roe

Lillie Lambert Roe, 85, of Vanceburg, passed away Friday evening, August 21, 2020, at Vanceburg Nursing and Rehabilitation.
She was born December 1, 1934, in Lewis County, a daughter of the late Dennis and Dollie Parker Lambert.
Lillie was a member of Trace Fork Christian Holiness Church and enjoyed going to church, quilting and being with her family.
Lillie is survived by one son, Norman “Bud” Roe (Teresa) of Vanceburg; two daughters, Geneva Rowe (Roger) and Patricia Osborne (Daniel) of Vanceburg; three brothers, Elza Lambert of Vanceburg, Oliver Lambert of Garrison, and Warren Lambert of Mansfield, Ohio; three sisters, Kathryn Viars of Olive Hill, Alma Dummitt of St. Paul, and Susetta Bland of Plymouth, Ohio; 14 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. She also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly mourn her passing.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, John H. Roe; one son John David Roe; two grandchildren, Jonathan Rowe and Heather Marie Roe; four brothers, Hager Lambert, James Lambert, Bill Lambert and Jimmy Lambert; and two sisters, Evelyn Stillwell and Jenetta Wray.
A private graveside service will be Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at Richardson Cemetery in Lewis County with her son, Bud Roe officiating.
Her family will serve as pallbearers.
Due to COVID-19 regulations, we ask that everyone wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Globe Family Funeral Chapel in Garrison will be caring for all arrangements.