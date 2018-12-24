He was born August 4, 1942, in Greenup, a son of the late Ernest Justice Sr. and Ollie Coburn Justice.
Lewis was of the Christian faith and he enjoyed hunting, talking, raising cattle, driving through the country and spending time with his family, especially his granddaughter.
Lewis is survived by his wife of 58 years, Donna Wolfe Justice; one son, David Justice (Monica) of Garrison; one grandchild, Lacy Justice; one brother, Ernest Justice Jr. (Wanda) of Coal Grove, Ohio; and two sisters, Allene Adkins (Curt) of Michigan and Ivory Bailey of Columbus, Ohio. He also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss him.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Joe Justice and Edgar Justice and one sister, Mary Lou Bowling.
Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, December 27, 2018 at Globe Family Funeral Chapel in Garrison, Kentucky with Brother Jerry Jordan and Brother Larry Joe Madden officiating. Burial will follow in the Boone Furnace Cemetery in Carter County.
Friends may visit from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 26, 2018 and after 9:00 a.m. on Thursday at Globe Family Funeral Chapel, 103 Dudley Avenue, Garrison, Kentucky 41141.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Condolences may be sent to the family at http://www.globefc.com.