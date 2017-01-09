Lewis Frazee Jr., 78, of St. Paul, passed away Sunday, January 8, 2017, at Southern Ohio Medical Center in Portsmouth, Ohio.
Lewis was born in Carter County on December 9, 1938, a son of the late Louis Frazee Sr. and Lena Underwood Frazee. He was a retired concrete finisher working out of Laborers Local 1445 in Catlettsburg.
Survivors include three daughters, Lisa (Jerry) Zaph, Connie (Thomas) Weaver and Kimberly Frazee, all of South Shore; two sons, Randy Frazee and Todd (Hope) Frazee, both of St. Paul; two sisters, Helen Proctor of Indiana and Wanda Meadows of Quincy; several grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Phyllis Collier Frazee; three granddaughters, Aleisha Frazee, and twins Audrey Frazee and Kailey Frazee; three brothers, Bob Frazee, Russ Frazee and Shelby Frazee; and one sister, Norma Floyd.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, January 12, 2017, at Roberson Funeral Home in South Shore with Rev. Carl Wells and Bro. Bill Riggs, officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Zion Cemetery at South Shore.
Friends may call from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 11, 2017, and from 11:00 a.m. until the service hour Thursday at Roberson Funeral Home in South Shore.
