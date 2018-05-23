Lewis County’s Primary Election Results

Yesterday’s primary election in Lewis County brought about an upset and a tie in magisterial contests and a close race for county clerk.
Votes were equally distributed in the first magisterial district between incumbent Terri Thomas and challenger Johnny Osborne. Each candidate received 334 votes when unofficially tabulated.
If the candidates are tied following the official count, and possibly a recount, the winner will be decided by a coin toss.
County Clerk incumbent Glenda Himes held off challenger Leslie Collier by a narrow margin. Himes received 1,170 votes, or 53 percent, to Collier’s 1,052 votes.
Incumbent fourth district magistrate Steve Applegate was defeated by challenger Chuck Swearingen. Swearingen received 60 percent of the votes cast in those precincts representing that district.
David Lancaster won in the race for first district constable over Jeremy Hampton.
In a field of three candidates, Carey Highfield won in the second district’s constable contest over Mark Riley and Joseph Kane.
On the Democratic side of the primary, Seth Hall won in Lewis County and in the fourth congressional district and will face US Representative Thomas Massie in the November General Election for that seat. Hall defeated Patti Piatt and Christina Lord.
See precinct-by-precinct totals below.