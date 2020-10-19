Lewis County will have four voting locations

County Clerk Glenda Himes says a local plan for the General Election she submitted to the State Board of Elections has been approved.
The plan includes four voting center locations in Lewis County to be available on election day, November 3.
Himes said she received the voting equipment on Monday and will have voting locations on November 3 in Lewis County at Lewis County Middle School, Laurel Elementary, Tollesboro Fire Department, and Quincy Church of Christ.
She said early/absentee voting is now underway in the Lewis County Courthouse.
For more information, contact the Lewis County Clerk’s Office at 606-796-3062.