Lewis County Schools to remain on virtual learning for now

Lewis County Schools Superintendent Jamie Weddington has notified staff, students, and parents that virtual learning will remain in place for the time being.
In the statement released today, Weddington said officials will consider options for in-person learning to resume for the week of November 16-20. He said an announcement on those plans will be made by November 11.
Here is the announcement released this afternoon:
Based on our county’s current high incidence rate and several critical staff members testing positive or being in quarantine for COVID, all Lewis County students will remain on the virtual learning platform through November 13, 2020.
At this time, the number of adults unable to report to work greatly inhibits our ability to safely and responsibly have in person learning.
The district will look at potential options for in-person learning to resume for the week of November 16-20. An announcement will be made by the evening of Wednesday, November 11 regarding in person options for the week of November 16-20.
The district will continue to work in conjunction with the Lewis County Health Department on COVID related decisions on all school activities.
We appreciate your patience and understanding in these difficult times.
Respectfully,
Jamie Weddington
Superintendent
Lewis County Schools
