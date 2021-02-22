Lewis County Schools Notice

Due to several bus turn around locations being full of snow and ice, several roads that are not safe for buses to travel, and buses parked in locations that they cannot be safely moved from, there will be no in person instruction on Tuesday, February 23, 2021. All students will make use of the virtual learning platforms.
We will continue to monitor road conditions with the hopes of providing meal delivery services on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 and in person instruction on Thursday. An announcement will be made about meal deliveries tomorrow evening.
Friday February 26, 2021, there will be no in person instruction as school staff members will be receiving their second vaccine shot from the Lewis County Health Department on this day. All students will make use of the virtual learning platform.
The district continues to monitor COVID cases here in the county and is hopeful to move all in person students to a 4 day per week soon. An announcement regarding next week’s schedule will be made Thursday evening.