Lewis County schools close due to illness

Lewis County Schools will be closed Friday, Monday and Tuesday (February 16, 19, and 20) because of the flu epidemic.
Superintendent Jamie Weddington said the decision was made based on widespread illness among students and staff and after conferring with health professionals.
“Over the past week, we have been monitoring attendance closely and the impact of the flu epidemic has had on our staff and students,” according to the letter which was signed by Weddington.
“Our staff members and school nurses have worked diligently to sanitize our schools and take care of our students. Unfortunately, illnesses are still continuing to spread across our district.
“After consulting with the Lewis County Health Department and some of our local health care providers, school will be closed on Friday February 16, Monday February 19, and Tuesday February 20, 2018. We will have Non-Traditional Instruction (NTI) days on all 3 days. Students should complete NTI packets #3, #4, and #5. We need your assistance in ensuring the completion of the NTI Packets/school work that has been sent home. This will ensure learning continues on these days.
“During this time, teachers and staff will be available for questions your students might have about the NTI Packets. Additionally, our staff members will be disinfecting all areas again. This will provide a clean environment for the students to return to on Wednesday, February 21.
“Please do not send your child back to school or to any school function if they are vomiting, experiencing diarrhea, or if they have been running a fever. Students should not return to school until they have been clear of any of these symptoms for 24 hours.
“We would also request that if possible, you wash/sanitize any belongings that are regularly used such as coats, gloves, hoods, backpacks, school materials, etc. Please emphasize the importance of regular hand washing with soap and warm water. As always, thank you for your continued support for Lewis County Schools.”
