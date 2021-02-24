Lewis County School plans outlined

Lewis County Schools Superintendent Jamie Weddington has released information pertaining to the remainder of this week as well as beginning next week in light of the executive order issued by Gov. Andy Beshear pertaining to in-person instruction.
First is the text of a one-call sent to parents and guardians today (2/24/21) concerning plans for this week, followed by a letter to parents and guardians concerning in-person instruction plans beginning next week.
ONE CALL:
Lewis County bus drivers attempted to deliver some meals on their routes today. Many of the routes remain slick with ice and snow. Lewis County Schools will remain 100% virtual on Thursday, February 25th. On Friday, February 26 the faculty and staff will be receiving their second COVID vaccination so our students will be 100% virtual this Friday, as well. On Monday, March 1st Group A and Group B students will both report to in-person learning. Student who chose 100% virtual learning for the third nine weeks will have the option to return to in-person learning beginning March 8th. More information can be found on the district website and on the Lewis County Schools Food Service Facebook page.
LETTER:
Dear Parent/guardian,
Yesterday, Governor Beshear issued an executive order allowing school districts the option to offer more in person services to students beginning Monday, March 1, 2021. Several guidelines such as mask wearing, social distancing, and the requirement for an online learning option are still in effect.
After consulting with the Lewis County Health Department about our latest COVID data, Lewis County Schools will increase our in-person school option to four days per week. Several steps/dates and important information related to this process are as follows:
- Thursday, February 25 and Friday, February 26
There will be no in-person instruction. All students will be on the virtual learning platform.
- Monday, March 1
All students (Group A and Group B) who signed up for in person learning for the third nine weeks will return to school (four days-M, T, Th, and F). Third nine weeks 100% virtual students will remain virtual through at least March 8.
- Before Thursday, March 4
Any student who was 100% virtual option for the third nine weeks that wants to return to in person instruction must notify the school. Schools will need time to work on spacing out the desks as much as possible as we anticipate more students opting to return to in person instruction for the fourth nine weeks.
- Monday, March 8
Students moving from virtual learning (third nine weeks) to in-person learning (fourth nine weeks) report to school.
- Friday, March 12
This is the first day of the fourth nine weeks. Any students who have not returned to in person instruction will remain on the virtual learning platform until the end of the school year.
- In person students will attend classes on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday.
- Wednesdays– All students will remain on the virtual program or have NTI-like work to complete at home. This will allow students who are 100% virtual to receive speech, occupational, and physical therapies, allow for virtual special education students to receive services, and allow teachers to provide targeted instruction for in person and virtual students who need additional assistance.
- In person students will transition from the virtual learning platform back to a more traditional school setting. Teachers may use some aspects of PLP, I-ready, etc. as part of their daily instruction, but it will not be the primary source of instruction.
- Chromebooks
- In person students will return the Chromebooks and chargers to the schools on Monday, March 1 or Monday, March 8. Parents will be notified about damaged Chromebooks and repair fees.
- Students staying on the virtual platform for the fourth nine weeks will need to complete a new Chromebook rental form and pay the associated fees for the fourth nine weeks.
Respectfully,
Jamie Weddington
Superintendent Lewis County Schools
*************************
On Tuesday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced he was issuing a new executive order that recommends all school districts, including private schools, offer or expand some form of in-person instructional opportunities beginning March 1.
If district personnel have not yet finished their vaccine series as of March 1, the executive order recommends some form of in-person instruction begin seven days after they have received their second vaccination.
“What we foresaw is that the safest way to expand in-person opportunities is to vaccinate all of our school personnel,” said Gov. Beshear. “Since then, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and others have moved that way and other states have followed our lead.”
Lt. Gov. Coleman said the Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) issued a comprehensive, 136-page manual, KDE COVID-19 Guidance 2.0, which will assist with the shift back into school buildings.
“Kentucky continues to be a national leader in vaccinating our school staff, and getting our kids back in the classroom safely remains a top priority for every Kentuckian – from the Governor to our littlest learners,” said Lt. Gov. Coleman. “With this guidance, we hope to make the transition back to in-person learning as smooth and safe as possible.”
Lt. Gov. Coleman said the manual advises schools on planning school-related student travel; administering spring state testing; operating schools after teachers and staff are vaccinated; assessing knowledge gaps caused by the pandemic’s impact on learning; and using second round Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funding.