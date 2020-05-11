Lewis County now at seven confirmed cases of COVID-19

Officials have announced the sixth and seventh confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Lewis County.
Lewis County Health Director Anita Bertram said she was notified Monday of the cases that were detected by local COVID-19 testing on Thursday.
“We are in the process of making contact investigations and follow-ups with these cases,” Bertram said.
Bertram says workers through the health department will identify and reach out to those who may have come into contact with the infected persons.
These individuals will then be monitored for fever and other COVID-19 symptoms.
Details about the individuals will not be provided because of medical privacy laws.
Bertram did say the two latest cases don’t appear to be related to each other or to earlier confirmed cases.
Judge Executive Todd Ruckel says he urges everyone who can take a coronavirus test to do so.
The next Lewis County testing date is Tuesday (May 12) from 8:00 a.m. until Noon at the Vanceburg Fire House/Community Center on Clarksburg Road.
“The testing will be free for anyone age 18 and older,” he said. “We are very fortunate to have this available here for the members of our community.”
“It is important that we determine every individual who has been infected with this virus,” Ruckel said.
“We need to have those who have been infected to quarantine so they don’t continue to spread this virus unchecked,” he added.
“I want us to look forward to reopening our Lewis County businesses,” he added. “We will need to adhere to at least the minimum requirements and continue to work to slow the spread of this coronavirus.”
Lewis County’s first confirmed case was reported on March 25. The second case, reportedly connected with the first, was confirmed on April 2.
On April 19 a case was reported by the state but was determined to be a former resident of Lewis County.
The third local case was reported on April 22.
The fourth case was confirmed on May 6 and and the fifth case on May 7.
Each of the first three cases have now fully recovered, Bertram said, leaving four active identified cases in the county as of Monday afternoon.
Ruckel asks residents to follow recommended guidelines to help to continue to slow the spread of the virus as much as possible.
He stated he is disappointed in those who are perpetuating rumors concerning the number of local cases and the circumstances surrounding them.
“Please do not share and spread these unfounded rumors,” he said.
Ruckel urges citizens to be cautious of news passed through social media and to only depend on proven and good sources of news.
“I urge everyone to wear a mask when they go out in public,” Bertram said. “Everyone should know the drill by now about social distancing and washing your hands.”
Lewis County residents may dial 606-202-8600 for more information on COVID-19. The state hotline is 800-722-5725.
