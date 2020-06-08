Lewis County now at nine confirmed cases of COVID-19

Officials have announced the eighth and ninth confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Lewis County.
Lewis County Health Director Anita Bertram said she was notified of the eighth case late Friday and ninth case on Sunday.
“We are in the process of making contact investigations and follow-ups with these newest cases,” Bertram said.
Bertram says workers through the health department will identify and contact those who may have come into contact with the infected persons.
These individuals will then be monitored for fever and other COVID-19 symptoms.
Details about the individuals will not be provided because of medical privacy laws.
Bertram did say the two latest cases are related to each other.
Judge Executive Todd Ruckel says he urges everyone who can to take a coronavirus test.
The next Lewis County testing date is Tuesday (June 9) from 8:00 a.m. until Noon at the Vanceburg Fire House/Community Center on Clarksburg Road.
“The testing will be free for anyone age 18 and older,” he said. “We are very fortunate to have this available here for the members of our community.”
“It is important that we determine every individual who has been infected with this virus,” Ruckel said.
There will be testing by appointment Tuesday afternoon at the Lewis County Health Department parking lot.
Lewis County’s first confirmed case was reported on March 25. The second case, reportedly connected with the first, was confirmed on April 2.
On April 19 a case was reported by the state but was determined to be a former resident of Lewis County.
The third local case was reported on April 22.
The fourth case was confirmed on May 6 and and the fifth case on May 7.
Cases six and seven were confirmed on May 11.
All of those seven cases are now fully recovered, Bertram said, leaving two active identified cases in the county on Monday morning.
Ruckel asks residents to follow recommended guidelines to help to continue to slow the spread of the virus as much as possible.
“I urge everyone to wear a mask when they go out in public,” Bertram said. “Everyone should know the drill by now about social distancing and washing your hands.”
Lewis County residents may dial 606-202-8600 for more information on COVID-19. The state hotline is 800-722-5725.
