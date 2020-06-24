Lewis County now at 20 cases of COVID-19

Lewis County Health Director Anita Bertram said Lewis County is now at 20 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with the five latest cases confirmed on Wednesday (June 24).
She said health department workers are making contact investigations and follow-ups with these latest cases.
Bertram said all five cases confirmed Wednesday are tied to other positive cases and all five are tied to congregate settings, but not from the same location.
Details about the individuals will not be provided because of medical privacy laws.
“It is very important to say home if you are sick,” Bertram said. “People are going around other people while sick.”
“People should be mindful even when experiencing mild symptoms,” she said. “Often COVID can start with very mild symptoms but you can be very infectious during this time of mild illness.”
Bertram urges area residents to practice social distancing, wear masks in public, and wash your hands frequently.
She also suggests that when possible, you should avoid situations where there are groups of people.
Local coronavirus testing is for anyone age 18 and older and is available by appointment at the Lewis County Health Department four days a week. There is no charge for the test.
Lewis County’s first confirmed case was reported on March 25.
Eleven of the cases are now fully recovered, Bertram said, leaving nine active identified cases in the county on Wednesday.
The Lewis County Health Department has expanded COVID-19 testing by appointment Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday afternoons with drive-through testing continuing on Tuesday mornings.
To make an appointment to be tested, or for more information, call the Lewis County Health Department at 606-796-2632.
Lewis County residents may dial 606-202-8600 for more information on COVID-19. The state hotline is 800-722-5725.
