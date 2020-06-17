Lewis County now at 14 cases of COVID-19

Lewis County Health Director Anita Bertram said the 14th case of coronavirus in Lewis County was confirmed Wednesday.
She said health department workers are making contact investigations and follow-ups with these latest cases.
Details about the individuals will not be provided because of medical privacy laws.
Bertram urges area residents to practice social distancing, wear masks in public, and wash your hands frequently.
She also suggests that when possible, you should avoid situations where there are groups of people.
Local coronavirus testing is free for anyone age 18 and older and is available by appointment at the Lewis County Health Department four days a week.
Lewis County’s first confirmed case was reported on March 25.
The first seven cases are now fully recovered, Bertram said, leaving seven active identified cases in the county on Wednesday (including one infant).
The Lewis County Health Department has expanded COVID-19 testing by appointment Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday afternoons with drive-through testing continuing on Tuesday mornings.
To make an appointment to be tested, or for more information, call the Lewis County Health Department at 606-796-2632.
Lewis County residents may dial 606-202-8600 for more information on COVID-19. The state hotline is 800-722-5725.
Note: The Lewis County Herald has removed the paywall on coverage of COVID-19 related stories, providing critical information to our readers.
