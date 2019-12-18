Lewis County Fatal Collision

Release from Kentucky State Police:
“On December 17, 2019, Kentucky State Police Post 8 Morehead was contacted by the Lewis County Dispatch in reference to a fatal collision on KY 8.
“Through the investigation, it was determined Jerrica Adkins, 33 years of age, of Quincy, KY was traveling east on KY 8 in a 2015 Hyundai Elantra.
“Ms. Adkins crossed the center line and collided with a 2011 Chevy Silverado operated by Joshua Chappelow, 21 years of age, of Vanceburg, Ky.
“Ms. Adkins and a juvenile passenger were pronounced deceased at the scene by the Lewis County Coroner, Tony Gatos.
”A juvenile passenger was airlifted to the University of Kentucky hospital while another juvenile passenger was transported to Cabell Huntington Hospital by Lewis County EMS for treatment.
“Mr. Chappelow was also transported to Cabell Huntington Hospital by Lewis County EMS for treatment.
“Kentucky State Police was assisted by Black Oak Fire Department, Vanceburg Fire Department, Lewis County EMS and Lewis County Coroner’s Office.
“This Collision remains under investigation by Kentucky State Police Morehead.”
# # #