Lewis County Emergency Management hosted a tabletop exercise last week to help better prepare first responders for possible emergency events.
Emergency Management Director George Sparks said he was pleased with the turnout of first responders and was proud of the way the departments worked together.
“This is the first exercise of this type in Lewis County in some time,” Sparks said. “The tabletop exercise was designed to involve all of the departments as well as the school system in a scenario that is possible.”
The scenario involved a traffic accident involving a school bus, a tanker truck filled with butane, and other vehicles at the intersection of the AA Highway and Ky. Rt. 59 in Vanceburg.