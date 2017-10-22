Lewis County death under investigation

Authorities are investigating the death of a Lewis County man whose body was discovered this morning near the intersection of Chalk Ridge Road (KY 3309) and Little Cabin Creek Road (KY 984).
Deputy Bryon Walker said the body of Jeffrey George Martin, 54, of Manley Hollow, Vanceburg, was discovered by a passing motorist who reported the finding to dispatchers about 9:00 a.m.
Walker said Martin was pronounced dead at the scene by Lewis County Deputy Coroner George Smith at 10:37 a.m.
The cause of death remains under investigation but foul play is not suspected, Walker said.
Walker was assisted at the scene by Deputy Matt Ross, Deputy Gary Erwin, Tollesboro Fire and Rescue, Portsmouth Ambulance, and Lewis County Emergency Management.