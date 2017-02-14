Lewis County boasts three poster contest winners

These LCHS students were recognized for their accomplishments during a meeting of the Lewis County Board of Education Monday. Pictured, left to right, are Sarah Walker, Katelyn Carver and Hope Lewis. Each was named a grade-level winner in the annual Ohio River Sweep poster contest. – Dennis Brown Photo
Three Lewis County students have been named as grade-level winners in the annual Ohio River Sweep Poster Contest.
The three were recognized during a regular meeting of the Lewis County Board of Education Monday.
Superintendent Jamie Weddington presented certificates of recognition to each of the winners for their achievement.
