Lewis County awarded funding for critical road repairs

During Monday’s Lewis County Fiscal Court meeting, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) Department of Rural and Municipal Aid Commissioner Gray Tomblyn II announced $355,655 in discretionary funds for resurfacing work on eight miles of roadway in the county.
Resurfacing repairs address existing surface cracks, potholes, raveling, and base failures. The significant investment supports Governor Matt Bevin’s commitment to prioritize transportation infrastructure projects and increase economic opportunity across the Commonwealth.
“The Bevin Administration continues to focus on taking care of what we have at both the state and local level to address critical infrastructure needs that improve safety and support job creation and retention,” said KYTC Secretary Greg Thomas.
“This funding builds upon existing transportation investments and allows the Cabinet to collaborate with local governments to identify projects that will have a large impact in communities.”
Judge Executive Todd Ruckel identified these roads as being among the most critical in the county.
“This news is great for our county,” said Ruckel. “With the decrease in revenue over the years, our roads are in need of repair. We appreciate Commissioner Tomblyn, his staff, and this administration for recognizing that infrastructure and safety of our roads needed addressed. Mother Nature and normal wear and tear has taken a toll on our roadways.”
Projects submitted to the Department of Rural and Municipal Aid for discretionary fund consideration were evaluated by the KYTC district staff to assess the condition of roads and determine the most critical needs based on factors such as safety, economic impact, and traffic volumes.
“These discretionary funds are critical in addressing roadway wear and tear and ensuring the safety and mobility of drivers in the community,” said Sen. Steve West. “I am pleased Lewis County will be able to make much needed improvements to their local rural roadways.”
Lewis County Fiscal Court is responsible for administering the work, and KYTC will reimburse the county for the projects.
Resurfacing work will address:
• Old Trace Creek (County Road 1118) from milepoint 0.00 to milepoint 2.280.
• Rock Run (County Road 1002) from milepoint 1.591 to milepoint 2.643.
• Manley Hollow (County Road 1349) from milepoint 0.00 to milepoint 0.575.
• Manley Hollow (County Road 1349) from milepoint 1.325 to milepoint 2.208.
• Fly Branch (County Road 1046) from milepoint 0.00 to milepoint 1.620.
• McDowell Creek (County Road 1007) from milepoint 0.486 to milepoint 0.648.
• McDowell Creek (County Road 1007) from milepoint 1.103 to milepoint 1.907.
• McDowell Creek (County Road 1007) from milepoint 1.929 to milepoint 2.248.
• McDowell Creek (County Road 1007) from milepoint 2.498 to milepoint 2.590.
• McDowell Creek (County Road 1007) from milepoint 2.780 to milepoint 3.122.