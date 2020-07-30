Lewis County at 35 cases of COVID-19, eight active

Lewis County Health Director Anita Bertram said Lewis County is now at 35 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with eight of those currently active.
She said health department workers are making contact investigations and follow-ups with the latest cases.
Details about the individuals will not be provided because of medical privacy laws.
“I am concerned about the growing number of cases in Lewis County,” Bertram said.
“I just can’t say enough how important it is to wear a mask, now more than ever,” Bertram said.
“I understand that social distancing is hard to do for friendly people,” she said. “We want to greet people with a handshake or even a hug. It almost seems unnatural to go to church and not shake hands or give our church family hugs. It’s just what we do.”
“It’s so hard to believe when we do this we could be passing COVID to our family and friends,” she added.
Bertram continues to urge area residents to practice social distancing, wear masks in public, and wash your hands frequently.
She also suggests that when possible, you should avoid situations where there are groups of people.
She continues to urge those who are sick or have symptoms to stay home and avoid contact with others.
Local coronavirus testing is for anyone age 18 and older and is available by appointment at the Lewis County Health Department four days a week. There is no charge for the test.
Those younger than 18 should consult a physician or call the health department for information about being tested.
Lewis County’s first confirmed case was reported on March 25.
Twenty-seven of the cases are now fully recovered, Bertram said, leaving eight active identified cases in the county on Wednesday.
COVID-19 testing by appointment is available Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday afternoons from 3:30 p.m. until 4:00 p.m.
To make an appointment to be tested, or for more information, call the Lewis County Health Department at 606-796-2632.
Lewis County residents may dial 606-202-8600 for more information on COVID-19. The state hotline is 800-722-5725.
