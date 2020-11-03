Lewis at 350 cases of COVID-19, 69 active

Lewis County Health Director Anita Bertram said she is currently seeing a spike in positive Lewis County cases, receiving confirmation of 25 new cases on Monday.
Lewis County is classified as a red zone with the recent increase in the number of confirmed cases. The classification has resulted in recommendations to help curb the spread of the virus.
Bertram said Lewis County is now at 350 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 69 of those currently active. The numbers, she said, are continuing to increase.
Bertram says she is concerned about the safety of Lewis County residents with the recent spike in confirmed cases.
“At this time I do not recommend gathering in groups in light of the increased number of positive cases we are seeing,” Bertram said.
The health department issued an advisory on Monday to those who participated in trunk-or-treat at The Bridge Church in Vanceburg on Saturday.
The advisory urges those who attended the event to monitor for symptoms through Friday, November 13, and be tested if any symptoms are identified.
Bertram said she has been in regular discussions with health department directors in the area concerning the recent increase in confirmed cases.
“We have talked about how important it is, especially now, for folks to follow the red zone guidelines adopted by the state,” she said.
“We want people to consider safety and wellness with our increasing numbers. Now is not the time to plan group activities outside of your family. We must practice social distancing, and wear masks in public,” Bertram stated.
She also urges everyone to wash our hands frequently.
She urges those who are sick or have symptoms to stay home and avoid contact with others.
Local coronavirus testing is for anyone age 18 and older and is available by appointment at the Lewis County Health Department three days a week. There is no charge for the test.
Those younger than 18 should consult a physician or call the health department for information about being tested.
COVID-19 testing by appointment is available Monday, Tuesday, and Friday afternoons from 2:30 p.m. until 4:30 p.m.
To make an appointment to be tested, or for more information, call the Lewis County Health Department at 606-796-2632.
There will also be drive-up COVID-19 testing TODAY (November 3, 2020) at Save-A-Lot in Vanceburg until 2:00 p.m.
Bertram said there are 15 COVID-19 related deaths who were all residents of Vanceburg Rehabilitation and Care. Two additional deaths brings the total for the county to 17.
The county’s first COVID related death outside of a long-term care facility October 24.
Details about the individuals will not be provided because of medical privacy laws.
Lewis County residents may dial 606-202-8600 for more information on COVID-19 or to schedule a test. The state hotline is 800-722-5725.
