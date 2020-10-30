Lewis at 314 cases of COVID-19, 50 active

Lewis County Health Director Anita Bertram said Lewis County is now at 314 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 50 of those currently active.
Bertram continues to urge area residents to practice social distancing, wear masks in public, and wash your hands frequently.
She also suggests that when possible, you should avoid situations where there are groups of people.
“Now more than ever we need to be wearing our masks when we go out in public,” she said. “We need to stay home as much as possible and we shouldn’t be planning group activities.”
She urges those who are sick or have symptoms to stay home and avoid contact with others.
Local coronavirus testing is for anyone age 18 and older and is available by appointment at the Lewis County Health Department three days a week. There is no charge for the test.
Those younger than 18 should consult a physician or call the health department for information about being tested.
COVID-19 testing by appointment is available Monday, Tuesday, and Friday afternoons from 2:30 p.m. until 4:30 p.m.
To make an appointment to be tested, or for more information, call the Lewis County Health Department at 606-796-2632.
There will also be pop-up testing on Election Day, November 3, at Save-A-Lot on Clarksburg Road in Vanceburg. Hours will be from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.
Bertram said there are 15 COVID-19 related deaths in Lewis County, adding that 14 of those were residents of Vanceburg Rehabilitation and Care.
Details about the individuals will not be provided because of medical privacy laws.
Lewis County’s first confirmed case was reported on March 25.
